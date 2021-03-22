Clicks3
Life on the Rock - 2021-03-22 - Deacon Tommy Ewing Deacon Tommy Ewing attests to the transformative power that retreats with Eucharistic Adoration have within the prison ministry. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
Deacon Tommy Ewing attests to the transformative power that retreats with Eucharistic Adoration have within the prison ministry. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
