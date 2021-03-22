 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks3
Love EWTN
Life on the Rock - 2021-03-22 - Deacon Tommy Ewing Deacon Tommy Ewing attests to the transformative power that retreats with Eucharistic Adoration have within the prison ministry. Hosted by the MFVA …More
Life on the Rock - 2021-03-22 - Deacon Tommy Ewing

Deacon Tommy Ewing attests to the transformative power that retreats with Eucharistic Adoration have within the prison ministry. Hosted by the MFVA Friars.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up