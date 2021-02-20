Saint Peter Damian - February 21

FEBRUARY 21, 2011

FEBRUARY 21, 2011DAILY PRAYER WITH REGNUM CHRISTI[HELP MY UNBELIEF!February 21, 2011Monday of the Seventh Week in Ordinary TimeFather Edward Hopkins, LCMark 9:14-29As Jesus came down the mountain with Peter, James, and John andapproaching the other disciples, they saw a large crowd around themand scribes arguing with them. Immediately on seeing him, the wholecrowd was utterly amazed. They ran up to him and greeted him. Heasked them, "What are you arguing about with them?" Someone from thecrowd answered him, "Teacher, I have brought to you my son possessedby a mute spirit. Wherever it seizes him, it throws him down; hefoams at the mouth, grinds his teeth, and becomes rigid. I asked yourdisciples to drive it out, but they were unable to do so." He said tothem in reply, "O faithless generation, how long will I be with you?How long will I endure you? Bring him to me." They brought the boy tohim. And when he saw him, the spirit immediately threw the boy intoconvulsions. As he fell to the ground, he began to roll around andfoam at the mouth. Then he questioned his father, "How long has thisbeen happening to him?" He replied, "Since childhood. It has oftenthrown him into fire and into water to kill him. But if you can doanything, have compassion on us and help us." Jesus said to him,"‘If you can!' Everything is possible to one who has faith."Then the boy's father cried out, "I do believe, help my unbelief!"Jesus, on seeing a crowd rapidly gathering, rebuked the uncleanspirit and said to it, "Mute and deaf spirit, I command you: come outof him and never enter him again!" Shouting and throwing the boyinto convulsions, it came out. He became like a corpse, which causedmany to say, "He is dead!" But Jesus took him by the hand, raisedhim, and he stood up. When he entered the house, his disciples askedhim in private, "Why could we not drive it out?" He said to them,"This kind can only come out through prayer."Introductory Prayer: Lord Jesus, I believe in your presence in mylife, family and work. I believe that you ask nothing of me that youdo not give me the strength to do. I trust in the power of yourgrace and the care of your love. I love you, Lord, and I wish to loveyou with this prayer so that I may work according to your will andin your love.Petition: I believe you can change me, Lord.1. Working Without Faith The artist Raphael depicts the poorapostles who, awaiting Our Lord's return from Mount Tabor and theTransfiguration, are waving their arms in frustration and excusingthemselves before the desperate father and his family. How often wetry to do what clearly seems to be our work, but without includingGod in any real way. Our work seems "dead" until we let Jesus workwith us to "raise it up." Often we fail even to ask whether what wedo is God's will or not. When we exclude God from our work or familylife, we lack faith. He is there—but we just don't allow himroom to work. The apostles exercise little faith, thinking this curebeyond their ability. The father and his family may as well havelacked faith in what these "apostles" could do. To them, and to us,Christ says, "O faithless generation!" When do I show a lack of faithin my work or family life?2. Jesus' Ultimate Intention: Instill Faith When Jesus is out ofsight, the people could only argue. Yet when he comes into view, thepeople are "utterly amazed." Jesus immediately sees their lack offaith, so he uses every circumstance to inspire faith. What he didfor the chosen three apostles through the Transfiguration, he doesnow for the nine at the foot of the mountain. He allows them to failso as to teach them faith. He tests the poor father, too: "If youcan!" And he instructs all the apostles on the need for prayer. Whatis Christ doing in my life to invite me to greater faith? Do Irespond with that faith or do I simply argue, since Jesus does notappear present?3. Our Struggle to Believe The father's heartfelt cry is all Jesusneeds to drive out the unclean spirit. The man reaffirms his faithwhile admitting his weakness. How often do we assume that our faithis sufficient, all the while blaming God for what happens in ourlife? Believing is not easy. It requires a constant recognition ofour limitations, our inability to understand the "why's" of so manyoccurrences, the "how's" of so many challenges. Jesus does not rebukethe struggle to believe but rather the lack of effort when we stopbelieving. What the apostles failed to do was done by the father withone intense but short prayer: "Help my unbelief!" This humbleconfession always comes to rest on the greatness of God's power andthe comprehensiveness of his love. Do I believe that everything ispossible if I only believe?Conversation with Christ: Lord, grant me an increase of faith! Helpme to see you present and active in my everyday life. May I neverundertake any work or responsibility without first determining yourwill and counting on your assistance. I believe that you can do allthings in me, according to your own will. I believe your will iscommitted to what is best for me. Teach me to pray and work withgreat faith and trust in you.Resolution: I will reject all worries that I can do nothing about,confidently acting upon those concerns of mine which I can change.