Here is the Message that Our Lady donated to all humanity through the visionary Raffaele Ferrara at Passatempo, a hamlet of Osimo (Ancona), Italy, on Saturday, 2nd January 2021. More

Here is the Message that Our Lady donated to all humanity through the visionary Raffaele Ferrara at Passatempo, a hamlet of Osimo (Ancona), Italy, on Saturday, 2nd January 2021.