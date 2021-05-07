WINESKINS 5 9 21 Fr. Jack Lavelle on Life Issues talks about Women's Rights, Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about St. Damien of Molokai; Fr. Jim Korda … More

Fr. Jack Lavelle on Life Issues talks about Women's Rights, Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking; Brother Dominic Calabro, SSP, talks about St. Damien of Molokai; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Diana Hancharenko, Part II, on Young Adult Ministry; music from the CD Ave Maria, A Collection of Marian Songs; and, Fr. Matt Humerichouse reflects on the readings for the Sixth Sunday of Easter.