Catholic Congressman Jeff Fortenberry Discusses Religious Persecution and the Pope's Trip to Iraq

Catholic U.S. Congressman, Jeff Fortenberry, is keeping a close eye on Pope Francis' visit to Iraq. For years, the Nebraska Representative has been an advocate in Congress for persecuted religious groups in the Middle East. He says he had the opportunity to study in the Middle East early in his life and as a practicing Catholic, he witnessed how others couldn't openly practice their religious beliefs. Today, for some, that religious freedom is much worse. He hopes the Holy Father's visit will open the door to bring change. Congressman Fortenberry prays the persecution of religious minorities in Iraq will end soon. He says, "I'm a Roman Catholic and watched with horror as the twisted dark ideology of ISIS targeted Christians, and Yazidis and certain other Muslim communities for extermination, for genocide." After he traveled to Northern Iraq to examine the post ISIS era, and make sure America's tax dollars were helping people in need, the Trump administration directed more aid directly to religious organization on the ground. Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with rockets being fired at US troop presence, he says the Holy Father's visit is miraculous for the people of the Middle East. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.