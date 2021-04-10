Director of Policy and Government Affairs at APP Discusses President Biden's New Executive Order President Joe Biden is ordering a study on adding seats to the Supreme Court. Currently, the nation's … More





President Joe Biden is ordering a study on adding seats to the Supreme Court. Currently, the nation's highest court has a conservative majority. Director of Policy and Government Affairs at the American Principles Project, Jon Schweppe, joins to discuss what this means exactly. Schweppe explains what he believes the end game is and what some potential implications of adding more justices would be. On another note, President Biden announced on Thursday some gun control measures, including a nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Schweppe tells us about this and about David Chipman. The director of Policy and Government Affairs also shares what the chances are of the president's multi-trillion dollar infrastructure bill passing. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: