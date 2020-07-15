Clicks11
Tim Muldoon on Experiencing God in the Ordinary
Tim Muldoon, inspired by William A. Barry, SJ's book, "Experiencing God in the Ordinary," shares an example of how he experienced gratitude when he took a long walk with his wife. Learn more about the book here: store.loyolapress.com/experiencing-go… And learn more about 31 Days with St. Ignatius here: www.ignatianspirituality.com/31-days-with-saint-ignatius/