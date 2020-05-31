Clicks53

First Holy Communion Mass

Jungerheld
1
😇
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

F M Shyanguya
  • Report
God bless them and keep them. May they persevere, keeping their garments unstained until with us and Mary, we rejoice forever with Jesus, whom they have for the first time just received.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up