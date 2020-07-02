Clicks340
Catholic Priest Hit with Car by Clinic Volunteer at Columbus OH Abortion Center
On April 8, 2017, Father Joseph Klee, a Parish Priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was injured and almost run over by Michelle Davis, a local abortion clinic volunteer, as she steals Father Klee’…More
On April 8, 2017, Father Joseph Klee, a Parish Priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, was injured and almost run over by Michelle Davis, a local abortion clinic volunteer, as she steals Father Klee’s lawfully displayed anti-abortion signs from the public sidewalk. The incident took place in front of Founder’s Women’s Center in Columbus, OH. Video footage clearly depicts Ms. Davis stealing Father Klee’s pro-life signs and attempting to speed off with them. Ms. Davis injures Father Klee by almost running him over as he attempts to retrieve his property. Blood is clearly seen dripping from Father Klee’s hand.
Why bother with the police? It was an incident in which all parties were involved, that resulted in a minor injury suffered by the priest, a broken placard, and no doubt hurt pride. Was the car driver stupid? Sure. Were her actions motivated by 'harm' to another person? Only she can answer that question. At the end of the day, all went safely home. Keep up the good work of bringing the 'evil' of …More
Why bother with the police? It was an incident in which all parties were involved, that resulted in a minor injury suffered by the priest, a broken placard, and no doubt hurt pride. Was the car driver stupid? Sure. Were her actions motivated by 'harm' to another person? Only she can answer that question. At the end of the day, all went safely home. Keep up the good work of bringing the 'evil' of abortion to the public's attention. Stay safe while you do it.
Ms. Davis is more than just a "volunteer". Isn't it cute the way the meida white-washes things? She's a "clinic escort" basically an abortion clinic brawler/ counter-protestor/ street-muscle.
...and once again, counter to the popular left-wing narrative, it's the pro-abortion side breaking the law and using violence.
...and once again, counter to the popular left-wing narrative, it's the pro-abortion side breaking the law and using violence.
pt.news and 9 other users link to it