Catholic Priest Hit with Car by Clinic Volunteer at Columbus OH Abortion Center

Why bother with the police? It was an incident in which all parties were involved, that resulted in a minor injury suffered by the priest, a broken placard, and no doubt hurt pride. Was the car driver stupid? Sure. Were her actions motivated by 'harm' to another person? Only she can answer that question. At the end of the day, all went safely home. Keep up the good work of bringing the 'evil' of abortion to the public's attention. Stay safe while you do it.