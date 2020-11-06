Hail Mary, Full of Grace - Mascagni

Ave Maria: Mascagni Soprano: Mirella Freni Hail Mary, Full of Grace, The Lord is with thee. Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray… More

Ave Maria: Mascagni

Soprano: Mirella Freni



Hail Mary, Full of Grace,

The Lord is with thee.

Blessed art thou among women,

and blessed is the fruit

of thy womb, Jesus.

Holy Mary, Mother of God,

pray for us sinners now,

and at the hour of our death. Amen.