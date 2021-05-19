331. Preparation

The mission we’re in is the preparation for evangelization:“One of the seraphim flew to me, holding an ember which he had taken with tongs from the altar. He touched my mouth with it. ‘See, he said, now that this has touched your lips, your wickedness is removed, your sin purged.’” Isaiah, chapter 6, verses 6 to 7To become evangelizers, to enter the New Evangelization proposed by pope John Paul II, we must live a personal conversion to receive fully the Love of God, of Christ. We must live a continuous conversion, otherwise we do not experience it and live it.Isaiah walks in the movement of this conversion. But he must also live the forgiveness of his faults to live well the mission that will be his. A seraph takes care of that: “Your wickedness is removed, your sin purged.” This is a major step for faith and for receiving God’s mission.“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, ‘Whom shall I send? Who will go for us?’ ‘Here I am,’ I said; ‘send me!’” Isaiah, chapter 6, verse 8After experiencing the forgiveness of his sins, Isaiah is ready to listen to God. Let’s think about this, it’s important. God can offer us his mission, but if we do not live the forgiveness of sin, we aren’t ready to be sent.God sends on a mission the person whose fault is taken away, the sin forgiven. If not, God is waiting and he may wait a long time. The more we are purified in the grace of God, the more we walk in the mission to which God invites us, because we are more open to him. We become responsible for the mission by letting ourselves be Loved by God.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas