"How is it fighting systemic racism when abortion disproportionately affects minority children?"

White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen asked White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, about Biden's reversal of Trump's abortion referral ban that caused Planned Parenthood to leave family planning program. Full text: EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen: So today, as you well know, the Biden administration and HHS started the reversal of the Trump administration’s ban on abortion referrals at Title 10, family planning clinics. For my first question, why does the Biden administration insist that pro-life Americans pay for abortions and violate their conscience? White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki: Well, first, that's not an accurate depiction of what happened. And I know we want to be accurate around here. None of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning. That is written into the Public Health Service Act and it specifically states that. Owen Jensen: Indirect subsidies, money that is fungible that can't be traced… We know that, come on. Jen Psaki: That is not how it works. That is the law. So I'm staying what the law is and how it is implemented legally by these organizations. And the reason I though... since you give me the opportunity. The reason why the president took these steps is because he believes that advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality can be helped by these actions. And by focusing on advancing equity in the Title 10 program, we can create opportunities for the improvement of communities that have been historically underserved, which benefits everyone. That's how these fundings are used in communities. Owen Jensen: You talk about equity. If I may interrupt, how is equity, how is it fighting systemic racism when abortion, we will know, disproportionately affects minority children? Jen Psaki: Again, funding cannot be used from this for abortion, but access to health care. Access to health care in communities that have been marginalized, underserved, adversely affected by persistent poverty is always going to be something the president fights for.