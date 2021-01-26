Two die in NHS every day of thirst or starvation with patients in hospitals and care homes being 'forgotten to death'

Hunger or thirst were responsible for some 1,022 registered deaths during 2015



Dehydration was recorded as a cause of 429 patients who died while in hospital



While malnutrition was mentioned in 297 hospital-based death certificates



They were responsible for 130 deaths in care homes and 166 'elsewhere'

PUBLISHED: 10:40 GMT, 9 January 2017 | UPDATED: 14:06 GMT, 9 January 2017

Hunger or thirst were responsible for 1,022 deaths registered in 2015, new figures show

HUNGER AND THIRST DEATHS BREAKDOWN

In hospital:

In care homes:

Elsewhere:

+2

Dehydration was recorded on 429 death certificates of patients who passed away during a period in hospital. While malnutrition was mentioned as a cause for 297

