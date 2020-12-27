A praying 82-year-old COVID-19 patient was beaten to death by another patient with an oxygen tank, police say ABC7 The police in California arrested a man accused of killing an 82-year-old patient … More

The police in California arrested a man accused of killing an 82-year-old patient being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital on December 17.



Jesse Martinez, 37, was arrested and charged with murder, hate-crime enhancement, and elder abuse, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said this week.



Detectives said Martinez became enraged when the man started to pray. They said Martinez, who shared the hospital room with the man, then attacked him with an oxygen tank.



The investigation is ongoing, the department said.