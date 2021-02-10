Clicks27
fatherjeffrey
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Joe Daczko Spotlight television show with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Joe Daczko. The Topic is Mr. Daczko's book "Catholic Bushido: Transformational Virtue-The …More
Spotlight with Fr Jim Korda and Joe Daczko

Spotlight television show with host, Fr. Jim Korda, and guest, Joe Daczko. The Topic is Mr. Daczko's book "Catholic Bushido: Transformational Virtue-The Way of the Catholic Warrior."
