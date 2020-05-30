Clicks95
The Great Manipulator of the “Holy Spirit"
Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsZndhygvwam
The Destroyer should be exposed to save Catholic souls from mass deception and eternal perdition. Holy Spirit help doing marvelous works through the gtv cartoonist. Oremus et pro beatissimo Papa nostro Benedicto XVI!
This cartoon stinks and is an example of too much of a good thing. The pope is bad. We get it. What used to be novel and entertaining has become tiresome, predictable and repetitive. Why not give it a rest?