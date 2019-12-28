Prior of Valle de los Caídos Abandons Priesthood

Father Santiago Cantera, 47, the prior of the Benedictine monastery in the Valle de los Caídos, near Madrid, abandons the priesthood and religious life, ReligionDigital.org (December 28) writes.The monastery belongs to the French Congregation of Solesmes.In October, Cantera became an international celebrity for vigorously opposing the exhumation of Generalissimo Francisco Franco who was buried in the monastery’s church.In his fight, Cantera was betrayed by the Spanish bishops and the Vatican. “After the Generalissimo, the logical thing is that the next one to leave is me," Cantera told those around him.His future is unknown. He may enter politics with the decadent-conservative Partito Popular.