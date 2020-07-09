The Lord is rallying. Humanity, God has never stopped wanting to bring him back to his Covenant. Then there’s the community. God keeps inviting the living communities of faith to enter into his Intelligence and Wisdom, so that we can also feed people who aren’t of these communities. The common good for all people is to lead them to their salvation in Jesus Christ.
Jesus was present in his region. Crowds followed Jesus to welcome him and hear his teaching.
Life on earth would be so much simpler if we let God guide us. We see it here, it’s party time:
“On this mountain the Lord of hosts will provide for all peoples a feast of rich food and choice wines, juicy, rich food and pure, choice wines.” Isaiah, chapter 25, verse 6
God continually invites us to a meal with him. It is the eternal banquet that begins with our yes to the feast with God, the banquet of the Word and the Eucharist.
All this is already promised to us by God, since Christ has come into our world to lead us to definite salvation.
Let’s give glory to God:
“Behold our God, to whom we looked to save us! This is the Lord for whom we looked; let us rejoice and be glad that he has saved us!” Isaiah, chapter 25, verse 9
It is the promise, the only promise of God, our hope. We know he is saving us, now we want others to be saved by him.
Let’s tell him we’ll receive his gifts for him to touch the heart of each person. Let’s pray for people to let themselves be touched.
Taken from book: The Shpeherd's Mission
Video link: 19. God guides us
Normand Thomas
Clicks81
- Report
Social networks