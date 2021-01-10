Clicks15
+++BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS in CHRIST!+++ We want to inform you, that our first Crusade Prayer Livestream in englisch language will start Saturday, 16th 2021 10 PM CET New York City Time: …More
+++BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS in CHRIST!+++
We want to inform you, that our first Crusade Prayer Livestream in englisch language will start
Saturday, 16th 2021
10 PM CET
New York City Time: 4 PM Saturday, 16th 2021
San Francisco Time: 1 PM Saturday, 16th 2021
Manila, Philippines Time: 5 AM, Sunday, 17th 2021
Canberra, Australia Time: 8 AM, Sunday 17th 2021
Lilongwe, Malawi Time: 11 PM Saturday 16th 2021
Other places look at the timezone.
We pray all together all over the world at the same moment to Jesus.
In consequences it means that corona measures have no influence on us, as we all pray at the same time at home.
Go on following website: Daniel-drangsal.de
and press the button: button to live prayer Jesus_to_mankind according to your timezone.
