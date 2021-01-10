+++BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS in CHRIST!+++ We want to inform you, that our first Crusade Prayer Livestream in englisch language will start Saturday, 16th 2021 10 PM CET New York City Time: … More

+++BELOVED BROTHERS AND SISTERS in CHRIST!+++



We want to inform you, that our first Crusade Prayer Livestream in englisch language will start

Saturday, 16th 2021

10 PM CET

New York City Time: 4 PM Saturday, 16th 2021

San Francisco Time: 1 PM Saturday, 16th 2021

Manila, Philippines Time: 5 AM, Sunday, 17th 2021

Canberra, Australia Time: 8 AM, Sunday 17th 2021

Lilongwe, Malawi Time: 11 PM Saturday 16th 2021

Other places look at the timezone.

We pray all together all over the world at the same moment to Jesus.

In consequences it means that corona measures have no influence on us, as we all pray at the same time at home.

Go on following website: Daniel-drangsal.de

and press the button: button to live prayer Jesus_to_mankind according to your timezone.