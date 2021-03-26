Terrible tornado caused extensive destruction in Alabama, USA. In the United States, authorities are preparing for another tornado attack on northern Alabama, threatened - the cities of Birmingham, … More





In the United States, authorities are preparing for another tornado attack on northern Alabama, threatened - the cities of Birmingham, Tuscaloosa and Huntsville. There were 14 tornadoes in Alabama and one in Mississippi on March 25, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado damaged about 50 houses and structures in the Alabama town of Pelham.



