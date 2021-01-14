Letter to the Hebrews 4,1-5.11.

Let us be on our guard while the promise of entering into his rest remains, that none of you seem to have failed.

For in fact we have received the good news just as they did. But the word that they heard did not profit them, for they were not united in faith with those who listened.

For we who believed enter into (that) rest, just as he has said: "As I swore in … More

Psalms 78(77),3.4bc.6c-7.8.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 2,1-12.

Catechism of the Catholic Church

§1420-1421, 1468-1469

"Rise"

Through the sacraments of Christian initiation [baptism, confirmation, eucharist], man receives the new life of Christ. Now we carry this life "in earthen vessels," (2 Cor 4:7) and it remains "hidden with Christ in God" (Col 3:3). We are still in our "earthly tent" (2 Cor 5:1), subject to suffering, illness, and death. This new life as a child of God can be weakened and even lost by sin. The Lord Jesus Christ, physician of our souls and bodies, who forgave the sins of the paralytic and restored him to bodily health, has willed that his Church continue, in the power of the Holy Spirit, his work of healing and salvation (…) This is the purpose of the two sacraments of healing: the sacrament of Penance and the sacrament of Anointing of the Sick. "The whole power of the sacrament of Penance consists in restoring us to God's grace and joining us with him in an intimate friendship” Reconciliation with God is thus the purpose and effect of this sacrament. For those who receive the sacrament of Penance with contrite heart and religious disposition, reconciliation "is usually followed by peace and serenity of conscience with strong spiritual consolation." Indeed the sacrament of Reconciliation with God brings about a true "spiritual resurrection," restoration of the dignity and blessings of the life of the children of God, of which the most precious is friendship with God (cf. Lk 15:32). This sacrament reconciles us with the Church. Sin damages or even breaks fraternal communion; the sacrament of Penance repairs or restores it. In this sense it does not simply heal the one restored to ecclesial communion, but has also a revitalizing effect on the life of the Church which suffered from the sin of one of her members (cf. 1 Cor 12:26). Re-established or strengthened in the communion of saints, the sinner is made stronger by the exchange of spiritual goods among all the living members of the Body of Christ (…) The forgiven penitent is reconciled with himself in his inmost being, where he regains his innermost truth. He is reconciled with his brethren whom he has in some way offended and wounded. He is reconciled with the Church. He is reconciled with all creation.

