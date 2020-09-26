Home
English
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Contact
Legal
Terms
Privacy
Sidebar
Contact
•
Legal
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
11
Trump makes his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett official
Tesa
15 minutes ago
"She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution."
Like
Share
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up