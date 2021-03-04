March 5 The First Reading breski1 Book of Genesis 37,3-4.12-13a.17b-28. Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic. When his … More

March 5 The First Reading



Book of Genesis 37,3-4.12-13a.17b-28.

Israel loved Joseph best of all his sons, for he was the child of his old age; and he had made him a long tunic.

When his brothers saw that their father loved him best of all his sons, they hated him so much that they would not even greet him.

One day, when his brothers had gone to pasture their father's flocks at Shechem,

Israel said to Joseph, "Your brothers, you know, are tending our flocks at Shechem. Get ready; I will send you to them." "I am ready," Joseph answered.

The man told him, "They have moved on from here; in fact, I heard them say, 'Let us go on to Dothan.'" So Joseph went after his brothers and caught up with them in Dothan.

They noticed him from a distance, and before he came up to them, they plotted to kill him.

They said to one another: "Here comes that master dreamer!

Come on, let us kill him and throw him into one of the cisterns here; we could say that a wild beast devoured him. We shall then see what comes of his dreams."

When Reuben heard this, he tried to save him from their hands, saying: "We must not take his life.

Instead of shedding blood," he continued, "just throw him into that cistern there in the desert; but don't kill him outright." His purpose was to rescue him from their hands and restore him to his father.

So when Joseph came up to them, they stripped him of the long tunic he had on;

then they took him and threw him into the cistern, which was empty and dry.

They then sat down to their meal. Looking up, they saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead, their camels laden with gum, balm and resin to be taken down to Egypt.

Judah said to his brothers: "What is to be gained by killing our brother and concealing his blood?

Rather, let us sell him to these Ishmaelites, instead of doing away with him ourselves. After all, he is our brother, our own flesh." His brothers agreed.

They sold Joseph to the Ishmaelites for twenty pieces of silver. Some Midianite traders passed by, and they pulled Joseph up out of the cistern and took him to Egypt.



Psalms 105(104),16-17.18-19.20-21.

When the LORD called down a famine on the land

and ruined the crop that sustained them,

He sent a man before them,

Joseph, sold as a slave.



They had weighed him down with fetters,

and he was bound with chains,

Till his prediction came to pass

and the word of the LORD proved him true.



The king sent and released him,

the ruler of the peoples set him free.

He made him lord of his house

and ruler of all his possessions.