Ireland Primate: Pastoral work should be considered essential | SW News | 238 Meanwhile, in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin has accused the government of “criminalising” the pastoral work of priest … More

Ireland Primate: Pastoral work should be considered essential | SW News | 238

Meanwhile, in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin has accused the government of “criminalising” the pastoral work of priest amid the surge of the pandemic. In a meeting with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on 19 April, the Primate of all Ireland presented his concerns regarding the new statutory instruments on public worship put forth by the government. Religious freedom faces serious threats across world, says report A disturbing report prepared by the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need has revealed that religious freedom is facing serious threats across the world. The 15th annual Report on Religious Freedom in the World has found that in one out of three nations, the fundamental right to practice one’s faith is not respected and people are being persecuted for their religion in 26 countries. US bishops denounce oppression and urge prayers for reconciliation In the wake of a US court finding former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of the murder of George Floyd, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued a statement underlining the sacredness of human life and denouncing oppression. Bishops in US express concern over reversal of limits placed on human foetal tissue research The decision of the US National Institutes of Health to reverse the limits placed on human foetal tissue research by the previous Trump administration has been denounced by the bishops’ conference. In a statement issued by Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, who heads the Committee for Pro-Life Activities, the bishops say the bodies of aborted babies deserve the same respect as that of any other individual. Philippines bishops to consecrate nation to Saint Joseph The Catholic bishops of the Philippines will consecrate their country to the patronage of St Joseph on May 1, the feast day of Saint Joseph, the worker. A 33-day spiritual preparation ahead of the consecration is already underway. The Philippines episcopal conference’s Commission of Laity is overseeing the consecration, which is a key event in the ongoing “Year of St Joseph.”. Californian bishops release guideline to accompany violent crime victims Expressing solidarity with the state of California’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which comes to a close on Saturday, April 24, the Catholic bishops of the state have come out with a new pastoral guideline to help the victims of violent crimes. Church in Sri Lanka pays homage to victims of Easter blasts on second anniversary of tragedy On Wednesday April 21, the church in Sri Lanka commemorated the second anniversary of the tragic 2019 Easter Sunday bomb blasts, which killed more than 250 people and injured hundreds. At 8.45 am, church bells rang across the island and believers as well as people of other communities observed two minutes’ silence as homage to the victims. At the Shrine of St Antony in Kochchikade near Colombo,which was one of the targets of the attack, Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith offered a commemorative Mass and it was attended by representatives of other religious communities. First World Day for Grandparents and Elderly to be celebrated on July 25 For the first time in the Catholic sphere, grandparents and the elderly will have a day of their own. The Church will celebrate the first World Day for Grandparents and Elderly on Sunday, July 25, the feast of St Anne and St Joachim, the grandparents of Our Lord. This year’s theme is “I am with you always,” taken from the Gospel of Mathew 28: 20 and it has been specially chosen by Pope Francis.