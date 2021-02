Santa Dorotea

is a Baroque parish church at Via di Santa Dorotea 23, in the northern part of Trastevere near the Ponte Sisto.The parish is administered by the Friars Minor Conventual , and the patron saint is Dorothy is an ancient church, although rebuilt twice, and is first attested to in a Papal bull of Pope Callistus II in 1123 , being referred to under its old dedication of. In 1445 it was recorded under the double dedication of, the latter being an obscure martyr of Caesarea in Cappadocia (modern Kayseri in Turkey) who may have been killed in the early 4th century.... Her relics were enshrined here.In 1475 the church was rebuilt and given parochial status, and in 1517 St Cajetan founded the Oratory (or Confraternity) of Divine Love in its sacristy. This is considered to have been a major event in the beginnings of the Catholic Counter-Reformation . In 1566 the church was re-listed under the present dedication. In an adjacent house, the first free public school in Europe was opened in 1592 by St Joseph Calasanz . In 1727 the parish was suppressed, and in 1738 the church was granted to the Franciscan Conventuals. They demolished it again, and rebuilt it as the chapel of their new convent on the site. The parish was re-erected in 1824 , and the church restored and re-consecrated in 1879 The rebuilding was entrusted to Giovanni Battista Nolli . His restrained and simple façade is coved, that is, concave. Four gigantic rectangular Composite pilasters dominate it, rising from the ground to the entablature supporting the triangular pediment. The outer ones are tripled, looking as if there are two other pilasters half-hidden behind each. The doorcase fits snugly in between the inner pair, and has a segmental pediment containing the emblem of the Franciscan order (two crossed arms with a cross above). Above this is a large tablet with a dedicatory inscription mentioning Pope St Silvester , and between this and the entablature is a large window with a shallow arched top. Squeezed between the top of the window and the entablature is a pair of crossed palm fronds in honour of the martyrdom of St Dorothy. There is a pair of little square windows in the frieze below the pediment. There is no other decoration.There is an unaisled nave with three side altars on each side, all typically richly decorated as appropriate to the style. The high altar is in a small apse with a conch, and under it is a 19th century glass reliquary containing the bones of St Dorothy enclosed in a wax effigy. Above the altar is an icon of Our Lady of Divine Love, of about 1600, recalling the confraternity that was a forerunner of the Theatine order. In the vault of the octagonal lantern in the roof before the altar is a fresco of St Dorothy (as a fourteen year old girl) with Franciscan saints, this being a work of Gaetano Bocchetti of 1931. The polychrome marble floor, with the Franciscan emblem under the lantern, is of the 19th century restoration.The side altars have the following works of art. To the left, in order, "St Joseph Cupertino" by Vincenzo Meucci of Florence, early 18th century; "The Musical Ecstasy of St Francis" by Liborio Mormorelli , late 18th century; and "Crucifixion with SS Rosalia, Margaret of Cortona, Bonaventure and Nicholas" by Michael Meucci of the late 17th century. To the right, "The Apparition of St Cajetan to St Joseph Calasanz" by Giovacchino Martorana of Palermo, mid 18th century; "St Anthony of Padua" by Lorenzo Gramiccia of Rome, same period and "The Immaculate Conception" by Giorgio Gaspare von Prenner of Vienna, mid 18th century.