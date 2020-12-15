Too Many Priestly Vocations, New Seminary Inaugurated

The Nazareth Major Seminary of Kahama, Tanzania, has been inaugurated on December 5 by Dar es-Salaam Cardinal Polycarp Pengo (VaticanNews.va, December 13).106 seminarians are inscribed in the first year. In three years, the seminary will reach 480 students. There are five more seminaries in the country but they don't suffice to receive all seminarians.During this academic year, the dioceses had great difficulties to find places for 200 seminarians. The first four local priests were ordained in 1917.