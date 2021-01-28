Why Do Young Women Choose To Become Nuns?Breaking Silence: Why do young women choose to become nuns?For similar stories, see:Nuns Vs Guns - BrazilUncovering The Coptic Christian FaithSubscribe to journeyman for daily uploads:For downloads and more information visit:Like us on Facebook:Follow us on Twitter:Follow us on Instagram:Just why do young women choose to lock themselves away from society and devote themselves to God?After 10 years of discussion the Carmelite sisters in Christchurch allowed reporters behind closed walls for a look into their quiet, remarkable lives.TVNZ – Ref. 6771Journeyman Pictures is your independent source for the world's most powerful films, exploring the burning issues of today. We represent stories from the world's top producers, with brand new content coming in all the time. On our channel you'll find outstanding and controversial journalism covering any global subject you can imagine wanting to know about.