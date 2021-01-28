Clicks41
Why Do Young Women Choose To Become Nuns?
Breaking Silence: Why do young women choose to become nuns?
Just why do young women choose to lock themselves away from society and devote themselves to God?
After 10 years of discussion the Carmelite sisters in Christchurch allowed reporters behind closed walls for a look into their quiet, remarkable lives.
Journeyman Pictures is your independent source for the world's most powerful films, exploring the burning issues of today.
