Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many

Institutions are collapsing in front of our eyes: the family, the Church, the papacy, the State. Even optimists are tempted by defeatism and resignation. But what good would come out of this?
When we look at the Council Church, we hardly recognise the Church of Christ, but when we look at the Holy Trinity we see the undefiled new and old divine beauty.
Therefore, it is and remains an easy decision for us at Gloria.tv to continue our victorious fight, every day of the year. For this fight, don't wait for the many who will never do anything. Christ has put the destiny of the world in the hands of the few:
"Fear not, little flock, for it is your Father’s good pleasure to give you the kingdom because your Father delights to give you the kingdom."
Knowing that nothing slips away from Divine Providence, it is evident that the Church is in her greatest crisis since her foundation by Christ. We will not stand back and watch her die. As the Russian proverb says, "Pray to God, but continue to row toward the shore."
The problems are known: a decadent liturgy, a watered-down faith, an anything-goes morality, and fear of the world. All these problems can be resolved. Therefore:
The night is far spent, it cannot get much worse because the Vatican II disaster is slowly running out of steam. The morning can no longer hide.
Are you ready? We are. You have joined us otherwise you would not read this. Thank you for supporting us. THANK YOU indeed!
May we ask you also this year for a Lenten donation? "As water extinguishes fire, so alms extinguishes sins," does the Breviary say.
Unlike most Catholic webpages, Gloria.tv is in no way dependent of the Billionaires' Big Tech censure companies - we are a TRUE alternative. We depend financially "only" from our donors.
Please, remember us during this Holy Lent.
We wish you a blessed Lent to, may God bless you!
Your Gloria.tv staff
