Liberating A Continent - John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism. ThienLe on Oct 7, 2016. Liberating A Continent - Saint John Paul II And The Fall Of CommunismMore
Liberating A Continent - John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism.

ThienLe on Oct 7, 2016. Liberating A Continent - Saint John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism
Monia Delia
Monia Delia Thank you for reminding me! People forget--or are too young to remember--all the GOOD he did do...
4 more comments from Irapuato
alex j 🤗
St Cuthburt Mayne Ora pro nobis 🤗
nenabunena 👏 😇
nenabunena
@Irapuato btw, thank you for posting this! I've been looking for this documentary for quite some time! ☕
nenabunena
@Irapuato I just watched a wonderful documentary special for him by CNN titled The Last Days of Pope John Paul II, and I cried 3x watching that vid, so beautiful!
One more comment from nenabunena
nenabunena
@Irapuato In my country, the Philippines, tomorrow is his feast day! 😇
nenabunena 👍 🤗 ✍️ His Feast Day is coming up.... 👏
giuseppepacelli 😀 ✍️ BUT, you are young.... 👍
giuseppepacelli
@Irapuato unfortunately I'm just a 15 year old who only speaks English and Filipino hahahahaha
giuseppepacelli ✍️ I don't, but if you understand Spanish or Italian, I believe it has been uploaded already on gloria.tv...
giuseppepacelli
@Irapuato do you have of copy of the movie "The Seventh Chamber"? A movie about St. Edith Stein?
giuseppepacelli
😇 @Irapuato Papa Pacelli, Papa Wojtyla, pray for us!
giuseppepacelli 🤗 👍
✍️ Saint John Paul II documentary takes two Emmys...
