Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative Shares His Thoughts on the HR1 Bill

As the American Rescue Plan becomes law, the focus now turns to another Democrat-backed measure, on the future of U.S. elections. An editorial in the Washington Examiner calls the measure, known as HR1, "largely an exercise in taking the worst election laws in some of the worst-governed states and imposing them on the entire country." Former Attorney General of the State of Virginia and National Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, Ken Cuccinelli, joins to share his thoughts on the HR1 bill and what his concerns are about it, especially when it comes to election transparency. He talks about the concerns pro-life groups have about the bill as well and how it would impact the pro-life movement. Cuccinelli discusses what his group is doing to combat HR1 as far as the Election Transparency Initiative goes. The former attorney general explains what the chances are the bill will pass the Senate. He also gives his perspective on what we are seeing on the border, as the situation there is seemingly getting more and more dire by the day.