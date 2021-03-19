Pres. of Judicial Watch Discusses Court Order Against HHS Regarding the Purchase of Aborted Babies Earlier this week, a federal court ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to release … More





Earlier this week, a federal court ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to release additional information about its purchases of organs harvested from aborted babies to be used to create "humanized mice" for HIV research. The ruling follows an initial 2019 lawsuit filed by the advocacy group Judicial Watch after its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was not adequately addressed by HHS. President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, joins to discuss the case further. As mentioned, Judicial Watch originally filed a FOIA request in 2018. One of the things they asked for, at the time, was all documentation and contracts between the FDA and Advanced Biosciences Resources (ABR). Fitton tells us about the relationship between the two, what they found and what information was ordered to be released. The government apparently demanded that the organs of aborted babies be "fresh and never frozen." Fitton shares more about that comment. In addition to the FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) also bought aborted baby parts from ABR. Fitton gives his insight on where ABR got those aborted baby parts from. He also shares his thoughts on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services and gives us an update on what else Judicial Watch is working on. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Pres. of Judicial Watch Discusses Court Order Against HHS Regarding the Purchase of Aborted BabiesEarlier this week, a federal court ordered the Department of Health and Human Services to release additional information about its purchases of organs harvested from aborted babies to be used to create "humanized mice" for HIV research. The ruling follows an initial 2019 lawsuit filed by the advocacy group Judicial Watch after its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request was not adequately addressed by HHS. President of Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, joins to discuss the case further. As mentioned, Judicial Watch originally filed a FOIA request in 2018. One of the things they asked for, at the time, was all documentation and contracts between the FDA and Advanced Biosciences Resources (ABR). Fitton tells us about the relationship between the two, what they found and what information was ordered to be released. The government apparently demanded that the organs of aborted babies be "fresh and never frozen." Fitton shares more about that comment. In addition to the FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) also bought aborted baby parts from ABR. Fitton gives his insight on where ABR got those aborted baby parts from. He also shares his thoughts on the confirmation of Xavier Becerra as the new Secretary of Health and Human Services and gives us an update on what else Judicial Watch is working on. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly