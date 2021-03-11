Christians Allowed to Call God “Allah”

A dispute that has been going on for decades has been settled.The Malasia High Court has authorised the use of “Allah” for Christians to identify God in prayers, texts and religious practice, AsiaNews.com (March 10) writes.Until now, the government sided with Islam which wanted to upholding the ban. The religious vocabulary in Malay is taken from Arabic where “Allah” simply means “God” and is also used by Christians.A circular issuded by the the Ministry of the Interior forbidding the use of "Allah" by Christians "as a matter of public order" is now expected to be cancelled.It’s unclear whether the government will appeal against the ruling. 2.6 million Christians live in Malasia.