COVID-19 Related Deaths Reach Close to Half a Million in the U.S. | EWTN News Nightly

More than a year after the first coronavirus-related death in the U.S., the country stands on the brink of a grim milestone. Numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University show the death toll is close to half a million. The current count is at more than 499,000 deaths. The first known COVID-related deaths happened last February in California. Although case numbers are showing downward trends, health officials warn the public to stay vigilant. The latest forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health metrics and evaluation predicts another 91,000 COVID-19 deaths by June first. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 18 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated. Officials at Johns Hopkins University say it's a positive sign. Senior Scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Jennifer Nuzzo says "If we are much more aggressive in rolling out vaccines, we will see a decline in deaths. And that's been, in my view, one of the potentially biggest game changers, because I think nobody expected to have a vaccine, much less multiple vaccines." Correspondent Mark Irons reports.