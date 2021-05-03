CATHOLIC TIME | Vatican Short News | Vatican City | 04.05.2021

Blessed Lazarus (Devasahayam) Pillai

Blessed Lazarus (Devasahayam) Pillai

One martyr is numbered among the Blesseds who will are set to be canonized.



Blessed Lazarus, known as Devasahayam, was a Brahmin of the Nair caste in India. Converted to Catholicism by a Jesuit priest in 1745, Devasahayam Pillai took the name Lazarus when he became a Christian.



In his preaching, he particularly insisted on the equality of all peoples, despite caste differences. This aroused the hatred of the higher classes, and he was arrested in 1749. After enduring increasing hardships, he received the crown of martyrdom when he was shot on 14 January 1752.



Blessed Lazarus is the first lay person from India to be canonized.



Blessed Charles de Foucauld

Blessed Charles de Foucauld was a French soldier who travelled extensively in Northern Africa.



Originally a fallen-away Catholic, he embraced the Faith at the age of 28. Blessed Charles found his vocation during a pilgrimage to the Holy Land.



He was ordained at the age of 43, after which he returned to the desert in Algeria, where he lived a life of meditation, prayer and study.



He was killed on 1 December 1916 by a band of marauders. Blessed Charles de Foucauld inspired a “spiritual family” which follows his way of life.



Founders and Foundresses

Three priests who founded religious orders – César de Bus, Luigi Maria Palazzolo, and Giustino Maria Russolillo; and two religious foundresses – Maria Francesca di Gesù and Maria Domenica Mantovani – round out the number of Blesseds whose causes were given definitive approval at Monday’s Consistory.