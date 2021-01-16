Exec. Director for the North Dakota Catholic Conference Discusses New Bill Regarding Confessions A bill introduced this week in the North Dakota state legislature would force Catholic priests to … More





A bill introduced this week in the North Dakota state legislature would force Catholic priests to violate the seal of Confession in cases of confirmed or suspected child abuse, on penalty of imprisonment or heavy fines. Executive director and general counsel for the North Dakota Catholic Conference, Christopher Dodson, joins to explain what the language in the current mandatory reporting law in North Dakota says and how the new bill would change that. Dodson shares what his biggest concerns regarding the bill are and what he makes of the timing of it. The bill was introduced earlier this week, the executive director discusses what happens next and what can be done to stop it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Exec. Director for the North Dakota Catholic Conference Discusses New Bill Regarding ConfessionsA bill introduced this week in the North Dakota state legislature would force Catholic priests to violate the seal of Confession in cases of confirmed or suspected child abuse, on penalty of imprisonment or heavy fines. Executive director and general counsel for the North Dakota Catholic Conference, Christopher Dodson, joins to explain what the language in the current mandatory reporting law in North Dakota says and how the new bill would change that. Dodson shares what his biggest concerns regarding the bill are and what he makes of the timing of it. The bill was introduced earlier this week, the executive director discusses what happens next and what can be done to stop it. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly