Vinum Non Habent The feast of the Epiphany traditional marks three great manifestations of Christ's divinity: to the Magi, at his Baptism, and in his first miracle at Cana. As this is the first … More

Vinum Non Habent



The feast of the Epiphany traditional marks three great manifestations of Christ's divinity: to the Magi, at his Baptism, and in his first miracle at Cana. As this is the first Saturday after Epiphany, this fresco of the miracle at Cana both points to the Epiphany manifestations and also honours Our Lady, as is customary on Saturdays. Fresco from Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr