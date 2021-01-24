St Francis de Sales "Great works do not always come our way but every moment presents us with opportunities to do little ones with excellence." – St Francis de Sales, whose feast is today (24 Jan). … More





Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr St Francis de Sales"Great works do not always come our way but every moment presents us with opportunities to do little ones with excellence." – St Francis de Sales, whose feast is today (24 Jan). My homily for today can be read here . Stained glass window from a church in Brussels.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr