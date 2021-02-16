Planned Parenthood Aids Child Sex Abuse We caught Planned Parenthood aiding child sex abuse! Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Here's … More

We caught Planned Parenthood aiding child sex abuse! Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. And every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. Here's what Lila Rose and other Live Action investigators uncovered as they posed as teen sex abuse victims seeking abortions. We must shut down Planned Parenthood and stand against children's abuse inside and outside of the womb.