Vatican's COVID-19 Commission Urges World Leaders to Avoid Vaccine Nationalism | EWTN News Nightly

The Vatican's COVID-19 Commission urges world leaders to avoid "vaccine nationalism" and to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies and organizations to uphold the principles of justice, solidarity and inclusion when distributing the vaccines. They are calling for equal distribution of the vaccine. Fr. Christopher Mahar of the Health Care Services Office in the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and member of the Vatican's COVID Commission, joins to describe what "vaccine nationalism" is and the danger of it. Fr. Mahar explains what obstacles they are encountering in promoting equal distribution of the vaccine, a month after the Vatican began distributing it. With the economy being a major factor for many individuals, companies and governments in their decision making, Fr. Mahar shares what he would say to someone who is struggling to make the best ethical but economical decision. He also discusses what a post-COVID world would look like, as the commission works on a plan to help rebuild after the virus.