Near-total abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Hutchinson THV11 Gov. Hutchinson said he would sign SB6, but that he "would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and … More

Near-total abortion ban signed into law by Gov. Hutchinson THV11

Gov. Hutchinson said he would sign SB6, but that he "would have preferred the legislation to include the exceptions for rape and incest."