Ramadan: Parish Priest Practices "Self-Consoling Spiritualism" With Moslems

Muslims, many of them homeless, gathered on April 16 in the Gothic cloister of Santa Anna church in central Barcelona for their Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast at sunset during Ramadan, the Islamic month of fasting.This meal is usually held at a mosque of which there are at least eight within one kilometre from Santa Anna. According to media reports, these mosques have no outdoor spaces where an Covid conform Iftar could be held.The idea to use the parish for the Iftar came from Faouzia Chati Badou, the president of the Barcelona chapter of the Moroccan Women Association. She is also the cook who prepares Harira, the traditional Moroccan soup of beef, chickpeas and lentils. The meeting includes a Muslim prayer.Santa Anna parish already serves 220 daily meals to homeless people from Africa who are a fallout of mass immigration of which the parish-priest, Father Peio Sánchez, a known leftwing activist, is a strong defender. He is therefore supported by the oligarchs' money and media.Half of his twelve collaborators who live in the parish, are Muslims. In May 2020, Sánchez told ReligionDigital.org that those who fight against Covid Mass interdictions suffer from "self-consoling spiritualism that has more to do with an individualistic spirituality than with Christianity."