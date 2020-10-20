"Liberalism & Catholicism, the great betrayal" by Rev. Fr. A. ROUSSEL

The importance of this book can be measured by these words of Archbishop Lefebvre : "Yes, truly, Vatican Council II is the ratification of liberal Catholicism. And when it is remembered that Pope … More

The importance of this book can be measured by these words of Archbishop Lefebvre :



"Yes, truly, Vatican Council II is the ratification of liberal Catholicism. And when it is remembered that Pope Pius IX, 85 years earlier, said and repeated to those who where visiting him in Rome, "Be careful !" There are no worse enemies of the Church than the liberal Catholics ! - then can be measured the catastrophe that such liberal Popes and such a council represent for the Church and for the reign of Our Lord Jesus Christ !"