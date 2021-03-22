March 23 The First Reading breski1 Book of Numbers 21,4-9. From Mount Hor the children of Israel set out on the Red Sea road, to by-pass the land of Edom. But with their patience worn out by the … More

March 23 The First Reading breski1



Book of Numbers 21,4-9.

From Mount Hor the children of Israel set out on the Red Sea road, to by-pass the land of Edom. But with their patience worn out by the journey,

the people complained against God and Moses, "Why have you brought us up from Egypt to die in this desert, where there is no food or water? We are disgusted with this wretched food!"

In punishment the LORD sent among the people saraph serpents, which bit the people so that many of them died.

Then the people came to Moses and said, "We have sinned in complaining against the LORD and you. Pray the LORD to take the serpents from us." So Moses prayed for the people,

and the LORD said to Moses, "Make a saraph and mount it on a pole, and if anyone who has been bitten looks at it, he will recover."

Moses accordingly made a bronze serpent and mounted it on a pole, and whenever anyone who had been bitten by a serpent looked at the bronze serpent, he lived.



Psalms 102(101),2-3.16-18.19-21.

LORD, hear my prayer;

let my cry come to you.

Do not hide your face from me

now that I am in distress.

Turn your ear to me;

when I call, answer me quickly.



The nations shall revere your name, O LORD,

and all the kings of the earth your glory,

when the LORD has rebuilt Zion

and appeared in his glory;

when he has regarded the prayer of the destitute,

and not despised their prayer.



Let this be written for the generation to come,

and let his future creatures praise the LORD:

"The LORD looked down from his holy height,

from heaven he beheld the earth,

to hear the groaning of the prisoners,

to release those doomed to die."