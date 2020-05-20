Cardinal Burke in his private chapel

Dr. Maria - regarding Cardinal Burke's talk in the Rome Life Forum on May 20:

20 May 2020



Why can't Cardinal Burke speak plainly and just say, for all to hear, that Our Lady was NEVER obeyed -- and that is why we are in the state of affairs we are in?! Namely, why can't Cardinal Burke simply state, as Arch Vigano has, that Russia was NEVER consecrated to Our Lady, by name, as She has asked - … More

Dr. Maria - regarding Cardinal Burke's talk in the Rome Life Forum on May 20:

20 May 2020



Why can't Cardinal Burke speak plainly and just say, for all to hear, that Our Lady was NEVER obeyed -- and that is why we are in the state of affairs we are in?! Namely, why can't Cardinal Burke simply state, as Arch Vigano has, that Russia was NEVER consecrated to Our Lady, by name, as She has asked - in union with the bishops of the world -- and that the full 3rd Secret has not been revealed?! If now is not the time for complete honesty, when is it likely to come, dear Cardinal?! Pope Benedict XVI knows the full 3rd Secret. He has stated privately that it needs to be revealed - and that in the 3rd Secret Our Lady warns of an "evil council and changes in the Mass." Your honesty, dear Cardinal, will be of support and encouragement to Pope Benedict, to do what he himself knows must be done -- and is, perhaps, the very reason why Our Lord is yet keeping him alive. Our Lord told Sr. Lucia that the world would not know Peace until Our Lady is obeyed by the Holy Father. How much more destruction do we have to suffer - as a consequence of this disobedience?! Please speak up and speak plainly - so many souls are being lost due to this deafening silence!