BISHOP CONFIRM THY BRETHREN

Confirm thy brethren.



Dear Bishop



Your faithful woke up to a sad day, to the secular news “Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions”. Please can the Diocese swiftly restore any confusion spread by the media and that rather this Sunday be used to a positive advantage by teaching the Church’s constant teaching on marriage and homosexuality.



Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) -THE SACRAMENT OF MATRIMONY



1601 "The matrimonial covenant, by which a man and a woman establish between themselves a partnership of the whole of life, is by its nature ordered toward the good of the spouses and the procreation and education of offspring; this covenant between baptized persons has been raised by Christ the Lord to the dignity of a sacrament."84



CCC - Chastity and homosexuality



2357 …. Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity,141 tradition has always declared that "homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered."142 They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.



2359 …. Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.



My dear Bishop and Monsignor we need you to confirm us in Church teaching.



“And the Lord said: Simon, Simon, behold Satan hath desired to have you, that he may sift you as wheat but I have besought for thee that thy faith fail not; and thou, when once thou hast been restored, confirm thy brethren.”” St Luke 22:31,32



There is no question that I have fallen into the 2396 line of the CCC. There is no question that I and all those on line 2396 are all children of God and constantly called back into the state of supernatural grace. 2396 Among the sins gravely contrary to chastity are masturbation, fornication, pornography, and homosexual practices.



From this morning’s Benediction in the Cathedral we prayed “Lord Jesus Christ, you gave us the Eucharist as the memorial of your suffering and death.” Sadly, for stating the truth we can expect no better treatment than what the Divine Master received, but the reward is guaranteed.



Yours sincerely in Christ,