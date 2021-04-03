Home
Irapuato
4
Apr 7, 2011
Easter in Mexico. Uploaded by
ScienceChannel
on Feb 15, 2011
Easter in Mexico.
Uploaded by
ScienceChannel
on Feb 15, 2011
Apr 7, 2011
Dice que él se pasa la Pascua viendo a James Bond, por ejemplo...
Irapuato
Apr 7, 2011
Wann die Leute haben keine Tradition wie in Oberammergau, México, etc., sie haben keine Idee was bedeutet, "Ostern"!
Irapuato
Irapuato
Apr 7, 2011
Como los de habla inglesa no escenifican la Pasión de Cristo, no saben de qué se trata....
Irapuato
Apr 7, 2011
Well, at least he is honest:"he is
an idiot abroad
"...
