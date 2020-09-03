Chicago: 21-Year Old Protestant Puts Popes, Cardinals, Bishops and Priests to Shame The 21-year-old Austin publishes videos on the Internet under the name Gospel Simplicity. He is a Protestant and … More

Chicago: 21-Year Old Protestant Puts Popes, Cardinals, Bishops and Priests to Shame



The 21-year-old Austin publishes videos on the Internet under the name Gospel Simplicity. He is a Protestant and currently a student at Moody Bible Institute in Chicago. In his August 26 video, he speaks about his experience of attending Mass at St. John of Cantius Church, near downtown Chicago. Because the church is multiritual, Austin ended up in a Traditional Latin Mass. In his video, he undeniably shows much more religious and liturgical sensibility and understanding than the vast majority of popes, cardinals, bishops and priests.



Catholic Architecture



Arriving at the quote “absolutely beautiful” and “stunning” church, Austin understands its architecture right away. He notices that the interior of the church where there is no meal table, draws the eye right away to the altar and the tabernacle. Quote: “I can imagine how important that has been for the Catholic Church.” Austin observes that St. John of Cantius feels like a fortress which the world cannot enter. Austin saw how the faithful were talking outside the church, but as soon as they had entered it – quote - “it was very reverential.”



The Protestant Gets the Point Right Away



Austin assisted at the Mass of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, observing that the homily before the beginning of Mass was very short, - quote – “much shorter than Protestant sermons I was used to.” He noticed that – quote “the priest was facing the same direction with us” and “we were looking together at Christ on the cross.” Austin detected a “centering on the Eucharist which took up most of the time” saying that the danger in Protestant churches is “that we centre around ourselves.”



What Austin Liked about Mass



Austin found several things he liked about Mass. The first was: the reverence which is missing in Protestant services who want to be approachable and applicable. He also appreciated, what he calls “the sense of embodied worship” while the Protestants may treat people as “brains on a stick” and their services are centered on passing on information. He observes that reverence and worship shapes the faithful.



Protestant Critic



Austin was confused by a few things which as a Protestant he could naturally not understand right away. However, his main critic is, “I felt I could go to this service for years and years and just not understand the message of the Bible” nor “grow in the knowledge of God.” He also noticed distracted children in the church for whom he would prefer “engaging kids programs” where children can learn a lot. However, this assessment is based on a confusion between liturgy and catecheses. Liturgy is not catechesis, and catechesis is not the liturgy. As school is a preparation for life, catechesis is a preparation for the liturgy. Today, the Catholic Church lacks both: a proper liturgy, and a proper catechesis.