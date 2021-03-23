Clicks6
David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii 2016 David Gilmour returns to Pompeii after 45 years. Chuck Leavell co-lead, Roger Waters' parts.back up vocals. David Gilmour – electric guitar Ches…More
David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii 2016
David Gilmour returns to Pompeii after 45 years. Chuck Leavell
co-lead, Roger Waters' parts.back up vocals.
David Gilmour – electric guitar
Chester Kamen – electric guitar
Guy Pratt – bass guitar
Greg Phillinganes – piano, keyboards
Chuck Leavell – organ, keyboards
Steve DiStanislao – drums, percussion
I spent many years building this channel, now in 2020 I can not continue...my wife lives in China, she is not allowed to immigrate to my country,,,I must be with her, and eventually move to China.
Sorry to say I must put my channel up for Sale....I will not be asking much for the 10 years I worked on her. Please email for details. email in about this channel
Thank you
HDPinkFloyd
David Gilmour returns to Pompeii after 45 years. Chuck Leavell
co-lead, Roger Waters' parts.back up vocals.
David Gilmour – electric guitar
Chester Kamen – electric guitar
Guy Pratt – bass guitar
Greg Phillinganes – piano, keyboards
Chuck Leavell – organ, keyboards
Steve DiStanislao – drums, percussion
I spent many years building this channel, now in 2020 I can not continue...my wife lives in China, she is not allowed to immigrate to my country,,,I must be with her, and eventually move to China.
Sorry to say I must put my channel up for Sale....I will not be asking much for the 10 years I worked on her. Please email for details. email in about this channel
Thank you
HDPinkFloyd