David Gilmour - Comfortably Numb Live in Pompeii 2016



David Gilmour returns to Pompeii after 45 years. Chuck Leavell

co-lead, Roger Waters' parts.back up vocals.



David Gilmour – electric guitar

Chester Kamen – electric guitar

Guy Pratt – bass guitar

Greg Phillinganes – piano, keyboards

Chuck Leavell – organ, keyboards

Steve DiStanislao – drums, percussion



