Clicks28
Eric Sammons (Crisis Magazine): "There are certain directives that even if they came from the Vatican itself should be ignored by Catholics, such as: • Divorce is acceptable. • Homosexuality isn’t …More
Eric Sammons (Crisis Magazine): "There are certain directives that even if they came from the Vatican itself should be ignored by Catholics, such as:
• Divorce is acceptable.
• Homosexuality isn’t disordered.
• The TLM is abrogated.
We aren’t a cult, but part a religion with a 2,000-year tradition."
• Divorce is acceptable.
• Homosexuality isn’t disordered.
• The TLM is abrogated.
We aren’t a cult, but part a religion with a 2,000-year tradition."
When all are sexless there will be equality. There will be no women and no men. There will be but a fraternity, free and equal. The only consoling thought is that it will endure but for one generation.