Fr. Hesse on Vatican II's Decree on Ecumenism vs Catholic Dogma

Canon Lawyer, Doctor of Thomistic Theology and former secretary to Cardinal Stickler, Fr. Gregory Hesse opens the Second Vatican Council's Decree on Ecumenism 'UNITATIS REDINTEGRATIO' and compares … More

Canon Lawyer, Doctor of Thomistic Theology and former secretary to Cardinal Stickler, Fr. Gregory Hesse opens the Second Vatican Council's Decree on Ecumenism 'UNITATIS REDINTEGRATIO' and compares it with the teachings of the Church. This is a must listen to